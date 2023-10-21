Helena man receives 100 years for role in Rimini robbery and killing

HELENA — This week, Brandon Beckman of Helena was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana State Prison for his role in the killing and robbery of Michael Biggs near Rimini in January of 2022.

A trial for Beckman was held in August, Judge Christopher Abbott presided. A jury found Beckman guilty of being culpable of the death of Biggs by participating in Biggs’ robbery, although the jury found him not guilty of deliberate homicide. He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence.

MTN News

In January of 2022, Beckman and Robert Harvel are accused of driving Biggs to Moose Creek Campground near Rimini under false pretenses of a drug deal, then killing him and taking his money.

Biggs was discovered on January 14 by a snowmobiler. He had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was covered with a small amount of snow.

A caller also reported to law enforcement they had helped individuals who matched the description of Beckman and Harvel in the area get unstuck from the snow. The caller said the two individuals were acting nervous and provided a description of a vehicle that matched Harvel’s.

In his sentencing, Judge Abbott sentenced also recommended Beckman not be eligible for parole until completing drug abuse treatment. Beckman who is 38, would not be eligible for parole until his 60s if his sentence isn’t modified.

Harvel, who has also been charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Michel Biggs, is still awaiting trial.

