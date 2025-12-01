Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Helena man charged with sending sexual messages to a minor

Court News 1280x720.png
MTN News
Court News 1280x720.png
Posted

HELENA — Shane Alen Betts of Helena, 38 years old, made his initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Monday, charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, Betts is accused of messaging a victim who was under the age of 16.

Those messages allegedly included sexually suggestive themes and a pornographic image.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bail at $50,000.

His arraignment in District Court is scheduled for December 23.

MTN is not reporting some aspects of this case in order to protect the identity of the victim.

TRENDING NEWS
Three finalists for Helena city manager job Montana Tech moves on with win over Carroll in NAIA playoffs Carroll women knock off Lewis-Clark State Salvation Army rings up community support in Helena

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader