Helena man charged with sending sexual messages to a minor

HELENA — Shane Alen Betts of Helena, 38 years old, made his initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Monday, charged with one felony count of sexual abuse of children.

According to court documents, Betts is accused of messaging a victim who was under the age of 16.

Those messages allegedly included sexually suggestive themes and a pornographic image.

Justice of the Peace Michael Swingley set bail at $50,000.

His arraignment in District Court is scheduled for December 23.

MTN is not reporting some aspects of this case in order to protect the identity of the victim.