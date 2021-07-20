Watch
Helena man accused of raping a child under the age of 14

Lewis and Clark Justice Court
Posted at 5:24 PM, Jul 20, 2021
HELENA — A Helena man faces six felony charges, including the alleged rape of a child.

38-year-old Christopher Warren Deckelbaum made his initial appearance in Lewis and Clark Justice Court on Tuesday. His bond was set at $40,000.

The County Attorney’s Office has filed two counts of sexual intercourse without consent involving a child under the age of 14, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault on a minor.

In cases of accused sexual assault and rape, MTN does not share certain details of the case that may reveal the identity of the victim.

