Helena educator has been accused of sexually abusing a student

HELENA — James Huber is facing three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent involving a victim 12 years or younger, one felony count of exposure observed by a person under the age of 16 years old, and one felony charge of sexual abuse of children.

The court documents were filed on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, by the County Attorney’s Office.

To protect the identity of the victim, MTN is limiting what we report.

According to the charging document, law enforcement was dispatched to C.R. Anderson Middle School on Monday, March 23, 2026, for a report of a sexual assault. Huber works at the school as a paraeducator.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement officers say they discovered alleged text and Snapchat conversations between Huber and a Helena Public Schools student that contained sexually explicit images and “inappropriate messages.”

Investigators allege that in the images there was a selfie of Huber, one of the text threads had more than 36,000 messages between the two, and a phone number believed to be associated with Huber would refer to the student as “baby.”

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim, who reportedly described numerous sexual encounters with Huber as early as January 2026.

Helena Public Schools told MTN News they are aware of the accusations against Huber and are cooperating fully with law enforcement for their investigation. Huber has been placed on administrative leave.

The school district released the following message:

Helena Public Schools was made aware of a possible incident accusing a C.R. Anderson Middle School para-educator of felony level crimes.



The District is fully cooperating with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and authorities during this investigation.



The employee is not in the education setting and will be placed on administrative leave. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority.



We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our school community and will continue to work closely with local authorities throughout this process.

Huber is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Wednesday afternoon. Bail will be set at that hearing.

We will update you when we get more information.

