Headstones destroyed at Mountview Cemetery

BILLINGS — More than a dozen headstones at Billings Mountview Cemetery were destroyed by a driver on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Cemetery supervisor, Brandon Schmidt says that 13 headstones were run over and several other headstones were damaged.

It is unclear if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A report has been filed with Billings Police Department.

MTN News has contacted the BPD for more information, but we have not yet received a response.

We will update you if we get more information.