Hardin semi driver sentenced to 15 years for fatal crash

A 19-year-old man whose semi slammed into an oncoming vehicle, killing two men and seriously injuring a woman south of Hardin nearly two years ago, has learned his fate.

Cole Link, 19 of Hardin, was sentenced in Big Horn County District Court Tuesday to 15 years in prison with the Department of Corrections.

Big Horn County District Court Judge Matthew J. Wald suspended 10 years, citing Link's age, his acceptance of responsibility and lack of criminal history.

The crash happened on Aug. 25, 2019, between Hardin and St. Xavier.

Two men in the passenger car died on the scene, and a woman was airlifted to a Billings hospital.

Investigators said Link's semi had swerved into the opposite lane of Highway 313, hitting the passenger vehicle head on.