Hamilton man charged with homicide after shooting his wife's cousin

Scott Peratis appeared in Ravalli County Justice Court on Thursday, July 17, 2025, facing a charge of deliberate homicide after he allegedly shot his wife's cousin during an argument.

Hamilton man charged with homicide

Peratis, 55 years old, is charged in the death of David Earl Connors, who had traveled to Montana to help Peratis while he underwent cancer treatment.

According to court documents, the shooting occurred Tuesday after Peratis returned from a doctor's appointment. An argument broke out between the two men at Peratis' home.

Peratis' wife told investigators she saw the men fighting and falling to the floor.

As she was walking out of the kitchen, she heard a gunshot and saw Connors lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.

Investigators determined Peratis shot Connors with a .38 revolver.

While Peratis claimed Connors advanced toward him before the gun discharged, evidence contradicted this account, according to court documents.

The state medical examiner's autopsy revealed Connors' hands and forearms showed no indications of injuries from the firearm being discharged. Evidence showed a single shot to the victim's head.

Both Peratis and his wife made separate 911 calls within a minute of each other following the shooting. His wife reported that Peratis had shot her cousin.