Watch Now
NewsCrime and Courts

Actions

Gunshots lead to 2 teens being arrested in Great Falls

Crime Watch
MTN News
Crime Watch
Gunshots lead to 2 teens being arrested in Great Falls
Posted at 8:30 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 12:29:22-04

Two teenagers were arrested in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, after police responded to reports of gunfire.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that officers responded at about 8:40 p.m. to 3000 block of 11th Avenue South.

They determined that a pistol had been fired several times after a “disturbance” occurred. The GFPD did not elaborate on the nature of the disturbance.

A nearby residential building was struck several times but all residents in the vicinity are accounted for and there were no reported injuries.

Two juveniles were arrested: a 17-year old male from Missoula, charged with criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon; and a 16-year old female from Great Falls, charged with tampering with evidence

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

TRENDING

Gunshots lead to 2 teens being arrested in Great Falls

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader