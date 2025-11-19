GREAT FALLS — Civic leaders in Great Falls are calling on residents to take simple precautions to help stop a growing trend: firearms being stolen from unlocked vehicles across Cascade County.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki said in a news release, “In recent months, law enforcement has seen a sharp increase in firearm thefts from vehicles — and many of those stolen guns are later being found in the hands of juveniles. This is preventable. We’re asking for the public’s help to stop these thefts before they turn into tragedies.”

Gun thefts from vehicles are on the rise in Great Falls

Racki said that most of these incidents happen when vehicles are left unlocked overnight. The offenders, often juveniles, engage in what’s known as “car hopping” — walking through neighborhoods or parking lots and checking for unlocked doors. If a vehicle is locked, they move on. If it’s unlocked, they rummage through for valuables, including firearms.

“The vast majority of the guns we recover from young offenders have been stolen from vehicles that weren’t locked,” Racki said. “The law allows adults to carry firearms in their vehicles — and we support that right. But we’re asking folks to take one more step: always lock your car and remove your firearm when you park for the night.”

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newton emphasized that community awareness is key to preventing these crimes.

“We can’t be everywhere at once,” Chief Newton said. “Locking your car and removing firearms is one of the simplest, most effective ways to keep guns out of the hands of thieves and, ultimately, out of the hands of kids. We need everyone in the community to do their part.”

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter echoed those remarks, highlighting both rights and responsibilities.

“We’re strong supporters of the Second Amendment,” Sheriff Slaughter said. “But with that comes the duty to secure your firearm. These thefts are crimes of opportunity — and by eliminating that opportunity, we make our community safer.”

Racki said the Cascade County Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Great Falls Police Department are working closely to track stolen firearms and prosecute theft cases. But prevention, he added, remains the best tool.

“Every stolen gun represents a potential risk to someone’s safety,” Racki said. “By locking your vehicle and securing your firearm, you’re helping protect your neighbors, your community, and your rights.

