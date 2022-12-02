Grieving Idaho town searches for answers in college slayings

MOSCOW, ID - Anguish, grief and love are all on display in the mountain college town of Moscow, Idaho, two and a half weeks after four college students were found stabbed to death in a home off campus. Three of their parents addressed a stadium full of mourners Wednesday night.

The town of Moscow, home to about 26,000 people, is reeling. There are reminders of the murders everywhere: Messages on marquees and buildings. Signs on doors. They’re desperate for help finding answers.

On campus and in town, people are on edge and in disbelief.

And as questions remain unanswered, the rumor mill is in overdrive. Moscow police even built a web page to clear up some of the misinformation.

But conflicting messages from authorities also add to the confusion. Just Wednesday night, Moscow police released a clarification, saying they don’t know if the house or the victims were specific targets — after the prosecutor earlier said they were targeted.

Still the town remains hopeful for the one bit of information — one thread — that could lead investigators to answers.