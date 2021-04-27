FWP game wardens catch northwest MT Fishing Access Site vandal

KALISPELL — A Flathead County woman was charged with vandalizing several public sites across the state after an investigation by Montana game wardens.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) spokesman Dillon Tabish says Sierra Kay Fischer was charged with felony criminal mischief in Flathead County District Court in March for multiple offenses that caused several thousand dollars in damages.

Game Warden Chris Neu began investigating vandalism that involved restrooms, trees, and rocks that were heavily spray painted with similar markings over the winter.

The vandalism was identified at the Pressentine, Old Steel Bridge, Woods Bay, Kokanee Bend, and McWenneger Slough Fishing Access Sites in the Flathead Valley, and Widow Coulee north of Great Falls, according to a news release.

The investigation led game wardens to identify Fischer as a possible suspect. Tabish says wardens “obtained a search warrant for Fischer’s residence and upon arrival Fischer fled out a back window before being apprehended.”

“The wardens did a great job investigating this case. It really shows how their dedication to protecting the resources of Montana goes beyond just fish and wildlife,” said Lee Anderson, warden captain in northwest Montana.

Anyone with possible information about crimes involving fish and wildlife resources and FWP sites is asked to call FWP’s 24-hour hotline 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for providing information that leads to a conviction.

