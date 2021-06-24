Former neighbor talks about Great Falls "cold case" murder suspect

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that they had closed a 65-year-old "cold case" double-murder. They say Kenneth Gould is the likely suspect in the 1956 murder of 18-year-old Duane Bogle and the rape and murder of 16-year-old Patty Kalitzke.

In 1967, Gould moved to Alton, Missouri, where he died in 2007 at the age of 79. Family members told Cascade County authorities they had no idea Gould was capable of the crimes, and neither did his Missouri neighbors.

“I can’t believe this stuff about Ken,” said Edgar Wilson, Gould’s neighbor in Missouri for 10 years. “I just plain do not believe it.”

Gould and his family lived on a farm where he raised goats and sheep and a was a well-respected horse trainer.

Wilson called Gould an ideal neighbor: “He was easy going and soft spoken. He didn’t drink. He didn’t raise Cain. I never heard him cuss in my life. Just a real good man.”

Gould was one of 35 suspects Cascade County identified in their investigation. In 2019, DNA technology eventually led to Gould. Three of his children consented to submitting a DNA sample resulting in a match.

Sergeant Jon Kadner of the Cascade County Sheriff's Office worked on the case for a decade. He says there was no other known criminal activity involving Gould.

“We did do a lot of research and looking to see if there was any unsolved homicides in relation to where he was at certain times,” said Kadner. “We just were not able to find any.”

Gould's widow and one of her daughters still live in Alton, still coming to grips with the startling revelation.

“I really feel for them, they are good people,” said Wilson.

Just over a month after the 1956 killings, Gould sold the family’s Great Falls property and moved his family to Tracy, then Geraldine before relocating to Hamilton in 1958 where they would stay before moving to Missouri.



