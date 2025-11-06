Former Butte EMT who lost license amid complaints of sexual harassment now facing teen rape allegation

BUTTE — A former Butte EMT who lost his license in 2023 to practice after numerous allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct surfaced while he was director of Powell County’s Emergency Medical Service and as an instructor in Butte for an EMT consulting firm, is now facing a rape charge in Yellowstone County.

John Joseph Carlbom is being held at the Butte-Silver Bow Detention Center. The alleged rape occurred on July 1, 2025, in Yellowstone County.

According to charging documents, on Sept. 17, 2025, a Billings Police Department School Resource Officer was contacted by a counselor at a local school, who reported that the teen reported that she had been sexually abused by an older man. The girl allegedly told the officer that she had known Carlbom for the past 3 years, and he was a friend of her mother's.

The girl reportedly told investigators that Carlbom had raped her twice.

In early October 2023, Carlbom voluntarily surrendered his advanced emergency medical technician license after the state board of Medical Examiners reviewed complaints of unprofessional conduct with subordinates and adult students.

While working for Powell County EMS in 2019 and 2020, the complaint alleges Carlbom had sexual contact or made inappropriate comments and text messages with three female EMTs.

Several students with Carlbom’s Whiteline Consulting and Training business in Butte also reported inappropriate behavior by him. Whiteline provides training for people seeking emergency care provider licenses.

At that time, Carlbom’s attorney said her client had the option for a hearing to address the allegation, but decided not to challenge them and to surrender his license for the next five years. He will not be able to work as an EMT or teach classes for ECP licenses.

His attorney added that they provided the board with many letters of support for Carlbom.

“Several counties across the entire state, we received in writing over 30 letters in support of Mr. Carlbom from other EMTs, supervisors, medical professionals, the hospitals that he has worked with,” said attorney Megan Moore, who represented Carlbom.

Carlbom did not face any criminal charges in connection with these allegations.

