Florence woman accused in DUI crash that killed her son pleads guilty

MISSOULA — UPDATE-The woman accused of driving drunk and killing her son in a head-on crash earlier this year pleaded guilty today.

34-year-old Megan Beard was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment and criminal endangerment.

In an emotional hearing, Beard pleaded guilty to the charges, admitting she drank alcohol and was too drunk to drive the day of the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports Beard crossed into oncoming traffic near the "s" curves on Highway 93 near Lolo on February 15th.

Her son Brecken died, while her two other children sustained minor injuries.

During Thursday's hearing, Beard's family watched from the benches, including brecken's dad who held hands with loved ones as he witnessed his former wife's plea.

Beard was consoled by her lawyer as the charges were read while Judge Shane Vannatta thanked beard for "taking accountability."

Following the plea, beard returned to the Missoula county detention center.

Sentencing was set for August 20th.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 between Missoula and Lolo in the "S" curves.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Beard was driving a minivan southbound when she lost control in the curve, crossed the centerline, and drove into oncoming traffic.

Beard collided with a Chevy work van and a Chevy sedan. Beard's minivan then left the road and overturned.

Her 10-year-old son Brecken died from injuries sustained in the crash while Beard’s other two children -- ages 8 and 6 -- sustained minor chest injuries from their seatbelts.

Beard supplied a blood sample, where her BAC returned .221, nearly three times the legal limit.

MHP applied for a search warrant for Beard's minivan where they found eight empty two-ounce bottles of baking extract in the glove box, according to court documents.

Investigators also found five full two-ounce bottles of baking extract in a bag on the middle floorboard.

