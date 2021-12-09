Ex Carroll College student admits to rape, illegally recording women

A former Carroll College student admitted to rape and illegally video recording women on campus in court Thursday.

Connor Andrew Jones appeared via video from Colorado in Lewis and Clark District Court. He pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, sexual abuse of children, burglary and surreptitious visual observation or recording.

In February 2020, a member of Carroll's faculty contacted police after finding unusual files on one of the department's memory cards.

A clip on the card appeared to show Jones setting up a camera in a bathroom.

When authorities searched Jones' apartment, they found dozens of memory cards, 19 external hard drives, 17 cell phones, multiple iPads and video cameras.

Investigators say the devices contained hundreds of files, some of which contained child pornography, a woman being raped and women using Jones' apartment bathroom.

The women in the videos told police they had no knowledge of being filmed at the time and did not give their consent to do so.

The rape charge alone carries a minimum term of 10 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 16.