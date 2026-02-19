Driver changes plea in deadly DUI crash

Kala Knaus, accused of driving under the influence and killing a woman in a collision last year, has changed her plea.

She pleaded guilty on Thursday in Flathead County District Court to one felony count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Knaus is accused of crossing the center line on Montana Highway 35 near Bigfork on January 1, 2025, causing a head-on collision that killed Alyssa Sladek.

Sladek died from blunt force trauma due to the crash.

Knaus faces 20 years in prison, with 10 suspended, when she is sentenced on April 28.

(JULY 31, 2025) Kala Knaus, accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another vehicle near Bigfork, causing the death of Alyssa Sladek, was arraigned in Flathead County District Court on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Knaus pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence.

Charging documents state that law enforcement arrived on scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 35 near Bigfork at around 1:45 a.m. on January 1, 2025.

Sladek, 37 years old, died in the crash and was found buckled into the driver’s seat of her Kia, while Knaus was still conscious in a Subaru Forester.

Troopers determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma due to the crash.

Court documents state that Knaus was driving north on Highway 35 when she crossed the center line into the southbound lane, striking the front left bumper of Sladek’s Kia.

Troopers determined that Knaus drove in a reckless manner by operating a vehicle while under the influence and failing to maintain her lane.

A toxicology report showed that Knaus had a blood alcohol content of .188, which is more than twice the legal limit for driving. She also tested positive for antidepressants and a sleep aid.

Sladek’s family and friends packed the courtroom, including her dad, Scott.

“Very special girl, she loved life, she was full of spirit, she loved her nieces and nephews, she loved life,” said Scott Sladek.

Knaus’s jury trial is set for March 9 in Flathead County District Court.