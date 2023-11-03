Dawson County shooting suspect has been arrested

The Dawson County Sheriff says that the shooting suspect was peacefully taken into custody at approximately 8:15 a.m. No other details have been released at this point.

(2nd REPORT) At 7:45 a.m. on Friday, the Dawson County Sheriff said in a news release that at about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, an incident occurred between two men on Marsh Road.

Gunfire was exchanged between the two men. One man was treated for minor injuries. The second person is believed to be contained to a homestead in the area.

This is an isolated incident, according to the Sheriff, and there is no threat to the general public.

The Sheriff's Office asks that the general public avoid the area as the situation is ongoing.

(1st REPORT) Authorities are searching for what is believed to be an "active shooter" near the town of Glendive.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says authorities are looking for a suspect near Marsh Road.

The Sheriff's Office said there are "multiple victims" of the shooting, which happened just before 4 p.m. in a field in a rural area near Marsh Road.

At this point, there is no word on how many people may have been injured.

Residents within a 10-mile radius of 621 Marsh Road have been advised to lock their doors and stay inside.

Dawson County Sheriff Ross Canen is asking people to avoid the Marsh Road area and refrain from calling dispatch unless you have an emergency or information.

Dawson County Community College was placed on lockdown, as were all Glendive Public Schools facilities.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevy dually pickup with a regular box.

The Glendive Ranger Review reports that Dawson County law enforcement has notified Prairie County authorities to be on the lookout for the suspect as it is thought he could be heading in that direction.

We will update you as we get more information.