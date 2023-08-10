Criminals used a stolen excavator to try breaking into an ATM in Billings

On Monday, August 7, 2023, Billings police responded to an ATM alarm and discovered a drive-through Wells Fargo ATM on the west side of town was in rough shape.

According to a Billings Police Department report, an excavator was stolen from a construction site and taken to Wells Fargo, and the criminals tried to break into the machine.

While they didn't get any money, they caused a tremendous amount of damage.

The excavator is owned by State Line Contracting, located in Bridger.

MTN News tried to contact both the company and from Wells Fargo, but neither has responded at this point.

While the attempted break-in was caught on security cameras, the would-be thieves have not been caught - yet.

Customers were surprised at how bad it was.

"The destruction is horrible. It appears they destroyed the casing around the machine but were not able to get the ATM out," said Maureen Jurovich, who banks at Wells Fargo.

"They must be pretty determined. I don’t know, it’s still hard to believe with how busy this area is," said customer Cora Connolly.

"I totally think that they thought an excavator would help them take it. I’m a little surprised they didn’t get it," Jurovich noted.

