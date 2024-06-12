MISSOULA — Vandals recently removed and then destroyed Pride flags from a business in downtown Missoula.

Import Market reports on Instagram that the vandals removed the flags, tore them up, and then urinated on them.

Caught on video: Vandals destroy Pride flags at Missoula business

The business said in the Instagram post: "Not only did they delibertly (sic) remove all the pride related flags, but they tore them up into pieces, stuffed them down their pants, and peed on them."

According to the business, flags have been hung at Import Market for years to support Pride Month and an incident like this has never happened.

Import Market added: "Please report their names to the police. Do not harass the culprits. Let's not lower ourselves to their standards!!"

MTN contacted the Missoula Police Department, which confirmed they are aware of the incident.

No official report has been filed with police by Import Market at this time, but the business plans to do so.