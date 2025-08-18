Cascade County detention officer charged with assault

GREAT FALLS — Lloyde Paul Ogden, Jr., a Cascade County detention officer, was arrested on Sunday, August 17, 2025, and is facing charges of felony assault with a weapon, and misdemeanor partner/family member assault.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said during a news conference on Monday that just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, Cascade County dispatch received a report of a family disturbance at a Great Falls residence.

The caller said that Ogden was drinking, making suicidal statements, and was armed with a handgun. The caller, who was inside the same home as Ogden, initially refused to leave with three juvenile children, fearing Ogden would harm himself if left alone.

QUENTIN SHORES REPORTS:

CCSO deputies arrived on scene at the residence on the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue South. Deputies gave commands to Ogden over a public address system, initially with no response. Phone communication was later established.

Ogden briefly appeared at the door, allowing deputies to verify his presence, but he then ignored commands and returned inside the house.

The initial caller left the home and provided more information to deputies and was then evaluated by medical personnel for minor injuries.

Deputies continued attempts to contact Ogden. Phone contact was eventually made, and Ogden claimed a family member - later identified as his brother - picked him up.

Deputies entered the original home on Fourth Avenue South to secure three juvenile children’s safety.

Ogden agreed to meet deputies at the brother's residence along Fifth Avenue North. Ogden was subsequently taken into custody at his brother's residence.

His brother James William Ogden has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

A search warrant was executed at Ogden's home to locate the handgun used in the incident. While the firearm was not recovered, a live pistol cartridge was found as evidence. Ogden remains in custody and has been transferred to the Chouteau County Detention Center.

Sheriff Slaughter said that the current charges stem from a pattern of concerning behavior that began on June 19th, 2025, when law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Ogden threatening suicide while armed. During that incident family members were evacuated to safety after reports of physical assault and threats with a handgun.

Video evidence and witness accounts documented Ogden behaving aggressively while armed, and during subsequent phone conversations with a Sheriff's Office co-worker, he admitted to assaulting a family member and threatening others. Ogden’s victims and witnesses refused to cooperate or provide statements to police.

The criminal investigation was handled by the Great Falls Police Department. While the investigation was ongoing, Ogden voluntarily entered an inpatient treatment program in Florida from approximately June 26th- August 1st, 2025. On August 5th, 2025, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office initiated a comprehensive Internal Affairs investigation examining potential violations of department policies and Montana state statutes.

During an August 12th, 2025 interview, Ogden provided conflicting statements about the June incident, admitting to policy violations while denying criminal conduct. Several witnesses failed to appear for scheduled interviews during this investigation as well.

"The escalating pattern of dangerous and criminal behavior exhibited by this employee represents a clear threat to public safety and a serious breach of the ethics every law enforcement officer takes," stated Sheriff Jesse Slaughter. "No one is above the law, and we will not tolerate criminal conduct by our personnel under any circumstances."

The Internal Affairs investigation continues into all aspects of Ogden’s conduct. The criminal charges will be prosecuted through the Cascade County Attorney's Office.

"This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to accountability and public safety," Sheriff Slaughter continued. "When law enforcement officers violate the law, they betray not only their oath/ethics but the trust of every citizen we serve. We will continue to hold our personnel to the highest standards and take decisive action when those standards are violated."

Ogden was hired by the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2021. Sheriff Slaughter said his agency is deeply concerned about this event and is constantly reviewing the hiring and vetting processes to mitigate these incidents now and into the future.

Ogden has been on paid administrative leave since the initial investigation in June. As of August 18, 2025, he will be on unpaid administrative leave while he gets his Collective Bargaining Agreement due process.