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Butte woman faces negligent homicide charge for deadly overdose

Charging documents say Brandi Marie Miller duct-taped a woman experiencing a drug overdose
Brandi Miller
Meagan Thompson
Brandi Miller of Butte faces a negligent homicide charge in the death of a woman who was experiencing a fatal drug overdose in October 2025. Miller made an initial appearance in Butte Justice Court on April 17, 2026.
Brandi Miller
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BUTTE — BUTTE — Brandi Marie Miller is facing a negligent homicide charge after charging documents say she duct-taped a woman experiencing a fatal drug overdose instead of calling for help.

Miller, 35 years old, made her initial appearance in Butte Justice Court for the negligent homicide charge. She is currently being held in Butte-Silver Bow County after being arrested in February on an unrelated theft charge.

Meagan Thompson reports - watch the video:

Butte woman faces a negligent homicide charge after allegedly duct-taping a woman during a fatal drug overdose

Charging documents say Miller negligently caused the death of another woman who was experiencing a drug overdose on October 7, 2025, at a home located a block off North Montana Street in Butte.

Prosecutors allege that Miller knew the woman had ingested over two grams of methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs, which later caused her to overdose and die.

Rather than contacting law enforcement or emergency services, charging documents say Miller duct-taped and restrained the woman to prevent her from moving and flailing around.

Prosecutors have an arrest warrant out for another person in connection with this case.

Miller's next court appearance is in May. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison.

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