Butte nurse sentenced for diverting drugs

Nichole Lynn Zinda of Butte was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, after admitting in May to charges that she diverted drugs while working as a nurse at a Butte hospital, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Zinda, 37, was sentenced to five years of probation, according to a Department of Justice media release.

Court documents say Zinda was discovered diverting hydromorphone cartridges in September 2020. She pleaded guilty on May 10, 2022 to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the DEA, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, and St. James Hospital.

The government alleged in court documents that a hospital in Butte notified the Drug Enforcement Administration that Zinda, a registered nurse working on the post-operation floor, was discovered diverting hydromorphone cartridges in September 2020. The hospital reviewed Zinda’s records, which showed an abnormally high number of transactions by Zinda regarding oxycodone and hydromorphone as compared to other nurses working on the same floor. Zinda was pretending to “waste” or dispose of the hydromorphone or was giving it to patients but then canceling the orders in the system. Zinda was placed on administrative leave on Oct. 2, 2020, after providing a urine analysis and was terminated four days later after the test was positive for hydromorphone as well as oxycodone/oxymorphone. Zinda told investigators that she took hydromorphone from the hospital to prevent her from getting sick when she didn’t have any pills. When she diverted the drugs, she would store them in her pocket.

