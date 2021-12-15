Browning man sentenced for raping children

GREAT FALLS — Jonathan Cadotte of Browning, who admitted to repeatedly raping two children on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Jonathan Cadotte, 60, pleaded guilty in August to a superseding information charging him with aggravated sexual abuse and to aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Prosecutors alleged that Cadotte is a child predator who repeatedly sexually assaulted small children in the Browning area, on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

Beginning in September 2019 and continuing for about a year, Cadotte engaged in a sexual act by force against a victim, identified as Jane Doe 1.

From 1993 to about 1998, also in the Browning area, Cadotte engaged in a sexual act with another child victim, identified as Jane Doe 2, who had not yet reached 12 years of age.

MTN Jonathan Cadotte

The parties reached a plea agreement that a specific sentence of 15 years in prison was appropriate in the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Cadotte to to 15 years in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.