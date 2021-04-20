Border Patrol seeking armed and dangerous person near Eureka

EUREKA — The U.S. Border Patrol, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to find a person of interest who is considered armed and dangerous.

The male was last seen on the east side of Lake Koocanusa near the U.S./Canadian border west of Eureka, according to a news release.

The Border Patrol reports the person is a Caucasian male who is approximately 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel eyes.

The man was last seen wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap with a fishing logo.

Law enforcement is cautioning that the male should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the person should immediately call 911, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 293-4112 or the US Border Patrol tip line at 1-800-218-9788.

