LCCSO investigating suspicious death near Rimini

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton told MTN Friday evening that a body has been found near Rimini. The death appears to be suspicious in nature and the investigation is ongoing.

Dispatch received a call from a snowmobiler around 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 14. The caller said they were near Moose Creek Campground and had found what they believed to be human remains.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they located a human body and locked down the area for investigation.

Dutton told MTN he believes the situation to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public or residents in the area at this time.

Anyone with information, including seeing strange people or vehicles in the area, are encouraged to contact Detective Jerod Piilola at 406-447-8243.

The body will be taken to the Missoula Crime Lab for the determination of the exact cause of death. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office will release more information about the incident as it becomes available.