Authorities investigating shooting in Kalispell

One person was shot and another taken into custody Saturday morning near the intersection of Kelly Road and Willow Glen Drive in Kalispell, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office.

The injured individual is being treated in a hospital, and authorities are interviewing the suspect, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's office says the public is not in danger, and the incident remains under investigation.

An MTN reporter is headed to the scene of this developing story. Check back for more details.