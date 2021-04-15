Arson suspect arrested in connection with Fox Hollow fire

GREAT FALLS — Dohnavin Brook Stanley has been arrested in connection with Tuesday's fire at the Fox Hollow apartments in Great Falls.

The fire resulted in 10 residents being displaced, and killed one cat. No residents or firefighters were injured.

According to the Great Falls Police Department, Stanley lived at the apartment complex, and reportedly made statements to officers that gave them probable cause to believe that he was involved.

No other details are available at this point, including any possible motive or how the fire was started.

Stanley, 22 years old, is facing charges of felony arson and felony criminal endangerment. We will update you as we get more information.

Apartment fire displaces several Great Falls residents; arson suspected

(APRIL 14) Emergency crews responded to a fire at the Fox Hollow apartment complex in Great Falls on Tuesday. The fire was reported at 7:33 p.m. at the apartment complex located at 1700 10th Avenue Southwest. There were no reported human injuries to residents or first responders.

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post: "Great Falls Fire Fighters are on the scene of a multi alarm, working structure fire... multiple pets have been rescued, initial knockdown of the main body of fire has occurred and crews are checking for extension at this time."

Great Falls Fire Rescue said that several pets were rescued, but at least one cat was still unaccounted for in the immediate aftermath. (UPDATE: the cat's owner, Tim Corbitt, confirmed on Wednesday that the other cat was found hiding beneath a couch, and is safe.)

The fire started on the ground level and spread to the third level. There is no word yet on the amount of damage.

The American Red Cross said on Wednesday morning that 10 residents have been displaced by the fire. The agency said it is providing financial assistance to help the families with immediate needs such as lodging, food, and clothing.

There is no word yet on the possible cause, and GFFR is continuing to investigate. We will update you if we get more information.

At this point, we know of only one fundraiser; it is for Tim Corbitt. Click here if you would like to donate .

We will let you know if we learn of any other donation drives.

