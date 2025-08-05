Anaconda shooting spurs some residents to buy guns for protection

OVERVIEW



WHAT : A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died

: A man shot a bartender and three customers; all four died WHERE: The Owl Bar in Anaconda

The Owl Bar in Anaconda WHEN: At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025

At about 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025 SUSPECT: 45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda

45-year-old Michael Brown of Anaconda VICTIMS: Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74

Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64; Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59; David Allen Leach, 70; Tony Wayne Palm, 74 MOTIVE: Unknown

Unknown STATUS: Manhunt for Brown continues as of Monday evening

John Emeigh reports on a bump in gun sales at an Anaconda pawn shop in the wake of Friday's murders:

Bump in gun sales after Anaconda mass shootings

A pawn shop in Anaconda said they had a few people come in immediately after the shooting looking for firearms they could easily carry for personal protection.

“It’s a nice little something you can just throw in your waistband or tuck in your pocket that you’re not going to be too worried about,” said Andrew Hartwig as he displayed a handgun.

The owner of Anaconda Pawn said about three or four people purchased handguns from his store the same day a man entered the Owl Bar and shot and killed four people. He believes the shooting motivated the purchases.

“The vibe off the people that came in was, ‘alright, I’ve got the one I keep in the truck, but what if I’m somewhere and something like this happens again. I’d rather have one on me,’” said Hartwig.

Some residents believe it’s better to carry a gun and not need it, than to not have a gun and need it.

“Life is short and you only live once and you never know when someone like that will pop up out of nowhere, even in places like this where it never happens,” said Anaconda resident Andrew James.

Joe Kovacich stopped in the pawn shop recently, but not to purchase a gun. He just wanted to pawn his chainsaw.

“I don’t have a gun. I’m 77, if it’s my time to go I’m ready to go,” said Kovacich.

All agree the recent shooting is a tragedy for the small community.

“We had a group of customers that came in that day and it was too bad he didn’t want in somewhere like this where we have the means to defend ourselves, and that’s kind of where we’re at is we just want to see justice,” said Hartwig.

Residents on edge as manhunt for murder suspect continues

As of Monday afternoon, Brown remains at large, and the massive manhunt continues, with law enforcement agencies searching by ground and air for him.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana said in an email: "They're using infrared cameras. They've got dogs. They've had a few hits with the dogs. I'm hopeful that very shortly our law enforcement is going to get this guy and apprehend him and bring him out."

The names of the four people who died were released during a news conference on Sunday morning:



Nancy Lauretta Kelley, age 64

Daniel Edwin Baillie, age 59

David Allen Leach, age 70

Tony Wayne Palm, age 74

The Montana Department of Justice shared these photos of the victims:

Photos provided by MT DCI

At this point, authorities do not know of any specific motive for the shootings.

According to Clare Boyle, the niece of Brown, she and her family are heartbroken over the situation and the four lives that were lost.

Boyle said, “My heart breaks for this town. There is no amount of apology or words that could ever describe how sorry I am and how I feel for these families, my own included.”

JESSICA NELSON REPORTS FROM ANACONDA:

Search continues for suspect in Anaconda mass shooting

She said that Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges, including schizophrenia and PTSD from serving in the Army.

Boyle said Brown moved around a lot and was a military brat, as his father also served.

MTN News; DCI Search continues for suspect in Anaconda mass shooting

According to Lt. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson, Brown served in the U.S. Army as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005 and was deployed to Iraq from early 2004 until March 2005.

Brown was in the National Guard from 2006 to March 2009, Castro said. He left military service with the rank of sergeant.

Boyle told MTN that Brown’s schizophrenia worsened after losing his mother. “Mikee’s decline started really heavily when my grandma passed. The trauma from losing his last parent broke Mikee. The VA said he no longer qualified for assistance with obtaining prescriptions and help.”

Boyle said Brown suffered from significant mental health challenges including schizophrenia and PTSD from serving in the Army.

According to Boyle, Brown would have delusions of being a time traveler. She says, “He no longer drank alcohol because it ‘blocked his wizard powers’…Mikee is harmless 99% of the time when others aren’t asking him about and making fun of his delusions.”

Boyle says her family sought help for Brown through both the Montana VA and the Montana State Hospital. “The VA said he no longer qualified for assistance with obtaining prescriptions and help. The Montana State Hospital wouldn’t take him in unless it was a court order. The only way to obtain a court order was for Mikee to become a harm to himself or others. We warned them that a snap could happen and that he was not of sound mind, and we were still left with no answers and nowhere to turn.”

Anyone who sees Brown is advised to call 911 immediately, or call if they have any information regarding his location.