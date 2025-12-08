4 people shot in Stillwater County; suspect in custody

GREAT FALLS — Ty Allen Turney has been arrested after four people were shot in Stillwater County on Monday, December 8, 2025.

Stillwater County Sheriff Charles Kem said in a news release that deputies were dispatched at about 3:37 a.m. to a reported assault at 1015 Stillwater River Road between Absarokee and Nye, where they found the four victims.

One of the victims died at the scene; the other three were taken to a hospital, where one died.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The suspect - later identified as Turney - had left the scene by the time deputies arrived.

Turney was found and arrested at about 5:45 a.m.

Sheriff Kem says that Turney, 23 years old, is being held on pending charges of two counts of homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

No other details have been released at this point, including whether the suspect knew any of the victims.

In addition to the Sheriff's Office, responding agencies included Columbus Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol, Absarokee Ambulance, Columbus Ambulance & Fire Rescue, Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Billings Help Flight, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.