2 men and toddler dead after shooting incident in Glacier County

An investigation is underway after a shooting in East Glacier and three people were found dead on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 10 p.m.

Two men and an 18-month-old child are deceased, according to the FBI.

Two women were flown to a hospital; their current medical conditions have not been disclosed.

The FBI said in a news release that there is no search for any suspects, and there is no threat to public safety.

The FBI, along with the Glacier County Sheriff's Office, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, and Montana Highway Patrol, responded to the incident and are continuing to investigate.

The East Glacier Fire Department and the National Park Service also responded to the shooting.

No other details have been released at this point, including the identities of the three people who died.

We will update you when we get more information.



