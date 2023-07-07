Crews respond to a structure fire in Helena Valley

Watch Now
Posted at 5:22 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 20:56:50-04

HELENA — Multiple fire agencies responded to a structure fire in the Helena Valley Friday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., smoke could be seen bellowing out of a home off Tizer Road near Warren School and flames could be seen in the back of the house.

East Valley Fire Chief Willy Wegner told MTN the fire started from a piece of machinery that caught the exterior of the building and a juniper bush on fire. The fire spread inside the home burning around 50% of the attic and damaging the kitchen and bathroom.

No injuries were reported.

East Valley, West Valley, York, Tri-Lakes, Montana City, East Gate, City of Helena, DNRC and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office had units responding to the fire.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from East Valley Fire.

