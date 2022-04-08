Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (Friday, April 8)

HELENA — There were 319 active COVID-19 cases in Montana as of Friday, April 8, down from 361 reported on Friday, April 1.

There were 223 new cases reported over the last week, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS), down from 238 the previous week.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID-19 is now 3,255, with six additional deaths added since April 1.

As of Friday, there are 13 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, down from 21 last Friday. A total of 11,846 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana is now 272,849, and there have been 269,275 total recoveries.

The total number of Montana residents fully vaccinated stands at 560,890, according to the state health agency, or about 55 percent of the eligible population.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, April 8. The state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

