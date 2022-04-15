Weekly COVID-19 update for Montana (Friday, April 15)

HELENA — As of Friday, April 15, 2022, there were 385 active COVID cases in Montana, up from 319 active cases reported on Friday, April 8, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There have been 283 new cases reported in Montana since last Friday.

The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 3,260, an increase of five since last Friday.

As of Friday, there are 11 people hospitalized due to COVID, down from 13 last Friday. A total of 11,856 people have been hospitalized due to COVID over the last two years.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Montana is now 273,114, and there have been 269,469 recoveries.

The number of Montana residents fully vaccinated is 561,702, according to the state health agency, or about 55% of the eligible population.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, April 15. The state site is updated on weekdays (excluding holidays).

Note: As of February 28, 2022, MTN News is no longer posting daily COVID-19 updates due to the continuing decline in cases and increase in vaccinations. We are now posting weekly updates on Fridays.

