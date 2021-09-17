MSU expands mask requirements

BOZEMAN — In a letter posted to the university's website, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado announced that effective today, MSU will expand the face mask requirement to include additional indoor spaces on campus until further notice.

According to the letter, the additional spaces where face masks are required include indoor hallways, offices, the MSU Library, the SUB, MSU residence halls, and dining halls on the Bozeman campus. Also until further notice, the requirement continues to be in effect for indoor instructional spaces, including every classroom, laboratory, and studio.

The requirements apply to every MSU student and to every member of the faculty and staff.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Missoula County has prompted the University of Montana to temporarily expand its mask requirement to indoor spaces on campus.

The COVID Response Team at UM notes Missoula County surpassed previous records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, total daily new cases, and average daily new COVID-19 cases. More than 80% of the active COVID-19 cases are age 20 to 49.

Here's the letter:

Dear MSU Community,

A heartfelt thank you for your collaboration with the face mask requirement in indoor instructional spaces at your university, Montana State. In addition to our campus response, we are grateful that all of the major health care entities in Gallatin County stated support of MSU's mask requirement.

On Wednesday, our local newspaper announced that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital's critical care unit reached 100% capacity. As mentioned before, this is the only hospital facility serving Gallatin County and our surrounding vicinity. As colder, wetter fall and winter weather approaches, the numbers of COVID cases, as well as flu cases, are expected to rise.

Given these conditions, effective today, Montana State University will expand the face mask requirement to include additional indoor spaces on campus until further notice.

The additional spaces where face masks are required include indoor hallways, offices, the MSU Library, the SUB, MSU residence halls and dining halls on the Bozeman campus. Also until further notice, the requirement continues to be in effect for indoor instructional spaces, including every classroom, laboratory and studio. It applies to every MSU student and to every member of the faculty and staff. As always, your collaboration is greatly appreciated.

If an MSU student needs a special accommodation regarding the requirement to wear a face mask indoors on campus, please contact the MSU Office of Disability Services . If an MSU employee needs a special accommodation in regard to this requirement, please contact the MSU Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) coordinator .

These precautionary measures are necessary to protect each other and to keep in-person classes and events on the campus we love.

The best and safest way for us to move away from these measures is to take advantage of the COVID vaccine. Thanks to the medical and administrative team of University Health Partners, we have COVID vaccines to be administered, free of charge, to MSU faculty, students and staff. Please make your appointment , get vaccinated, and let's end the pandemic once and for all.

Sincerely,

Waded Cruzado

President, Montana State University