Montana reports 92 new COVID-19 cases (Monday, June 14)

There were 92 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,643.

(Note: The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services has transitioned to a weekday-only reporting schedule for the State of Montana COVID-19 vaccine [lnks.gd] and case [lnks.gd] maps. The maps will not be updated on weekends. Both maps will continue to be updated Monday through Friday. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers.)

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 408,908, or about 44% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 835,914.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Cascade County reported 20 new cases of the virus, and Yellowstone County reported 17.

The remaining new cases were reported across 20 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Cascade County Cases

9,376 Total | 20 New | 81 Active

Yellowstone County Cases

17,827 Total | 17 New | 123 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,232 Total | 10 New | 36 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,304 Total | 9 New | 58 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

7,016 Total | 7 New | 31 Active

Powell County Cases

935 Total | 4 New | 6 Active

Sanders County Cases

665 Total | 4 New | 10 Active

Dawson County Cases

1,102 Total | 3 New | 3 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,887 Total | 3 New | 27 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,136 Total | 3 New | 7 Active

Broadwater County Cases

513 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Custer County Cases

1,206 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,318 Total | 1 New | 64 Active

Glacier County Cases

1,546 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Granite County Cases

204 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Hill County Cases

2,027 Total | 1 New | 11 Active

Lincoln County Cases

1,632 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Madison County Cases

790 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Mineral County Cases

279 Total | 1 New | 12 Active

Richland County Cases

1,245 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Rosebud County Cases

1,230 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Stillwater County Cases

745 Total | 1 New | 16 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,850 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,629.

There were 578 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 123, followed by Cascade County with 81 active cases.

MONTANA RESPONSE: COVID-19 website Active COVID-19 cases in Montana, June 14, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,412,960, an increase of 4,131 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people hospitalized was 47, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,398, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

