Montana reports 75 new COVID-19 cases (Wednesday, June 16)

There were 75 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,649.
The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 415,586, or about 45% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 845,879.
According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Yellowstone County reported 22 new cases of the virus, and Flathead County reported 15.
The remaining new cases were reported across 17 Montana counties.
Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County
Yellowstone County Cases
17,876 Total | 22 New | 129 Active
Flathead County Cases
12,353 Total | 15 New | 80 Active
Cascade County Cases
9,400 Total | 8 New | 69 Active
Missoula County Cases
9,314 Total | 8 New | 48 Active
Gallatin County Cases
14,896 Total | 3 New | 18 Active
Ravalli County Cases
3,238 Total | 3 New | 19 Active
Broadwater County Cases
515 Total | 2 New | 4 Active
Deer Lodge County Cases
1,123 Total | 2 New | 1 Active
Park County Cases
1,454 Total | 2 New | 18 Active
Beaverhead County Cases
922 Total | 1 New | 5 Active
Blaine County Cases
809 Total | 1 New | 5 Active
Carbon County Cases
900 Total | 1 New | 5 Active
Hill County Cases
2,028 Total | 1 New | 6 Active
Lewis and Clark County Cases
7,022 Total | 1 New | 24 Active
Madison County Cases
791 Total | 1 New | 3 Active
Musselshell County Cases
368 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
Roosevelt County Cases
1,669 Total | 1 New | 3 Active
Rosebud County Cases
1,231 Total | 1 New | 2 Active
Toole County Cases
724 Total | 1 New | 1 Active
State health officials reported there have been 113,021 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,859.
There were 513 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 129, followed by Flathead County with 80 active cases.
The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,421,724, an increase of 2,366 tests during the reporting period.
The number of people hospitalized was 54, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,420, according to state health officials.
Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.
With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.
After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.