Montana reports 75 new COVID-19 cases (Wednesday, June 16)

There were 75 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,649.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 415,586, or about 45% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 845,879.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Yellowstone County reported 22 new cases of the virus, and Flathead County reported 15.

The remaining new cases were reported across 17 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Yellowstone County Cases

17,876 Total | 22 New | 129 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,353 Total | 15 New | 80 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,400 Total | 8 New | 69 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,314 Total | 8 New | 48 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,896 Total | 3 New | 18 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,238 Total | 3 New | 19 Active

Broadwater County Cases

515 Total | 2 New | 4 Active

Deer Lodge County Cases

1,123 Total | 2 New | 1 Active

Park County Cases

1,454 Total | 2 New | 18 Active

Beaverhead County Cases

922 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Blaine County Cases

809 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Carbon County Cases

900 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Hill County Cases

2,028 Total | 1 New | 6 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

7,022 Total | 1 New | 24 Active

Madison County Cases

791 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Musselshell County Cases

368 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Roosevelt County Cases

1,669 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Rosebud County Cases

1,231 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Toole County Cases

724 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

State health officials reported there have been 113,021 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,859.

There were 513 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 129, followed by Flathead County with 80 active cases.

MONTANA RESPONSE: COVID-19 website Active COVID-19 cases in Montana, June 16, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,421,724, an increase of 2,366 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people hospitalized was 54, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,420, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

