Montana reports 168 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, June 2

There were 168 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,621.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 394,775, or about 43% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 815,302.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Gallatin County reported 47 new cases on Wednesday, and Yellowstone County reported 34. There were 19 new cases reported in Cascade County, and Stillwater County reported 11 new cases.

The remaining new cases were reported across 22 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Gallatin County Cases

14,846 Total | 47 New | 38 Active

Yellowstone County Cases

17,685 Total | 34 New | 108 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,271 Total | 19 New | 179 Active

Stillwater County Cases

740 Total | 11 New | 13 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,185 Total | 9 New | 65 Active

Hill County Cases

2,006 Total | 7 New | 8 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,171 Total | 7 New | 53 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

6,970 Total | 4 New | 36 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,224 Total | 4 New | 42 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,120 Total | 4 New | 8 Active

Lake County Cases

2,119 Total | 3 New | 20 Active

Custer County Cases

1,197 Total | 2 New | 2 Active

Jefferson County Cases

1,098 Total | 2 New | 4 Active

Park County Cases

1,432 Total | 2 New | 27 Active

Sanders County Cases

650 Total | 2 New | 5 Active

Beaverhead County Cases

912 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,569 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Broadwater County Cases

508 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Carbon County Cases

889 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Glacier County Cases

1,542 Total | 1 New | 0 Active

Granite County Cases

202 Total | 1 New | 9 Active

Lincoln County Cases

1,631 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Madison County Cases

787 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Meagher County Cases

152 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Mineral County Cases

264 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Roosevelt County Cases

1,661 Total | 1 New | 24 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,002 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 109,683.

On Wednesday there were 698 active cases reported across the state. Cascade County reported the highest number of active cases with 179, followed by Yellowstone County with 108 active cases.

Montana Response: CIVID-19 website Active COVID-19 cases in Montana by county. 6-2-21

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was reported to be 1,386,346, an increase of 4,667 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The current number of people hospitalized was reported to be 56, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,307, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.

