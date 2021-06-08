Montana reports 147 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, June 8

There were 147 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Montana, and the pandemic death toll in the state reached 1,634.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus was reported to be 403,542, or about 44% of the state population. The total number of doses administered was reported to be 828,043.

According to the Montana Response: COVID-19 website, Yellowstone County reported 27 new cases of the virus, and Flathead County reported 25. Ravalli County reported 20 new cases, and Missoula County reported 13.

The remaining new cases were reported across 21 Montana counties.

Cumulative Total, New Daily, Active Cases by County

Yellowstone County Cases

17,775 Total | 27 New | 120 Active

Flathead County Cases

12,270 Total | 25 New | 97 Active

Ravalli County Cases

3,218 Total | 20 New | 65 Active

Missoula County Cases

9,267 Total | 13 New | 55 Active

Gallatin County Cases

14,871 Total | 9 New | 27 Active

Cascade County Cases

9,328 Total | 8 New | 73 Active

Park County Cases

1,448 Total | 8 New | 24 Active

Lewis and Clark County Cases

6,997 Total | 6 New | 38 Active

Mineral County Cases

269 Total | 4 New | 7 Active

Fergus County Cases

1,124 Total | 3 New | 4 Active

Jefferson County Cases

1,103 Total | 3 New | 2 Active

Pondera County Cases

506 Total | 3 New | 4 Active

Beaverhead County Cases

913 Total | 2 New | 2 Active

Hill County Cases

2,020 Total | 2 New | 18 Active

Roosevelt County Cases

1,666 Total | 2 New | 10 Active

Sanders County Cases

656 Total | 2 New | 5 Active

Stillwater County Cases

744 Total | 2 New | 16 Active

Big Horn County Cases

2,581 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Broadwater County Cases

512 Total | 1 New | 3 Active

Chouteau County Cases

516 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

Glacier County Cases

1,544 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Granite County Cases

202 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Liberty County Cases

118 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Musselshell County Cases

363 Total | 1 New | 7 Active

Silver Bow County Cases

4,130 Total | 1 New | 4 Active

State health officials reported there have been 112,518 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries was reported to be 110,254.

There were 630 active cases reported across the state. Yellowstone County reported the highest number of active cases with 120, followed by Flathead County with 97 active cases.

MONTANA RESPONSE: COVID-19 website Active COVID-19 cases by county June 8, 2021

The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,400,470, an increase of 2,638 tests during the 24-hour reporting period.

The number of people hospitalized was 61, and the total number of hospitalizations due to the virus was 5,361, according to state health officials.

Note: Since the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, MTN News made every effort to report local data, when available, in lieu of the statewide report furnished each day. County health departments were able to share data with the public faster than the state in certain instances. We believed that compiling this data along with that of the state was the best way to provide the most current look at the public health status in each of our communities.

With continued vaccinations and a continuing decrease in daily cases, state data has started to align more closely with local reports. Several major jurisdictions stopped providing their own updates and now funnel all of their data through the state website. Based on these factors, MTN News has decided that effective June 1, 2021, our COVID-19 reports will now rely on data from the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website.

After several weeks of monitoring, the active case rate reported by the state closely aligns with that seen by departments that still report their own numbers. We believe that this information provides an accurate snapshot in each part of Montana. We'll continue to monitor data and if there is a need to add local information back into our reporting we will do so.