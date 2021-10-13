Montana reports 1,346 new COVID-19 cases, record high hospitalizations (Oct. 13)

There were 1,346 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Montana, with 12,160 total active cases in the state.

There were 16 new deaths reported. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,109, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The 16 new deaths were reported in these counties: Broadwater (1), Cascade (1), Glacier (1), Hill (1), Lake (1), Lewis & Clark (2), Mineral (1), Missoula (2), Musselshell (1), Rosebud (1), Silver Bow (2) and Teton (2). Four of the deaths are part of ongoing data reconciliation and date back as far as April 2021, according to DPHHS.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 510, the highest number of active hospitalizations since the pandemic began. The previous single-day high was 506 on Nov. 20, 2020.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,167.

Yellowstone County added the most new cases with 215, and there are 3,075 total active cases in the county. Gallatin County saw the second-highest number of news cases with 179, with 635 active cases. Lake County was the third highest with 123 new cases, with a total of 365 active cases.

There have been 162,240 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 147,971. There were 12,729 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 495,205 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,040,740. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

