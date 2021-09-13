Montana reports 1,187 new COVID cases (September 13 update)

HELENA — There were 1,187 new COVID cases reported in Montana since Friday, with 7,589 active cases in the state as of Monday, September 13, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 351, up from 338 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,725.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,842, an increase of eight since last Friday, according to DPHHS.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 473,730 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Counties with the most active cases



Yellowstone County: 146 new; 1,711 active

Flathead County: 69 new; 1,008 active

Missoula County: 216 new; 956 active

Cascade County: 52 new; 824 active

Lewis & Clark County: 92 new; 531 active

Gallatin County: 54 new; 466 active

Lincoln County: 72 new; 305 active

Ravalli County: 89 new; 220 active

Lake County: 32 new; 143 active

Silver Bow County: 14 new; 130 active

There have been 134,935 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 125,504. There were 15,116 new COVID tests administered since Friday.