Montana COVID update (February 10, 2022) 1,055 new cases reported

There were 1,055 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday. There are currently 8,795 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is now 282, down from 309 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 11,299.

There are 10 newly reported deaths on Thursday.

The total number of Montana residents who have died due to COVID is now 3,061, according to DPHHS.

There have been 255,411 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 243,555. There were 6,353 COVID tests administered since Wednesday's report.

An estimated 54 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 552,047 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,394,363.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Thursday, February 10, 2022. The website includes county-specific data on cases, vaccinations, deaths, and more.

