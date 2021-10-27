Montana COVID update: 994 new cases (Oct 27)

There were 994 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, October 27, with 11,041 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 16 newly-reported deaths in the state on Wednesday, seven of which occurred in the past week. The remaining deaths are being reported as part of data reconciliation, according to DPHHS. Of those, four occurred earlier in October, and five occurred from April to September 2021.

The 16 deaths reported on Wednesday occurred in the following counties: Blaine (1), Cascade (1), Custer (1), Hill (1), Lewis & Clark (1), Ravalli (1), Sanders (6), Stillwater (2), Sweet Grass (1), Yellowstone (1).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,321, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 463, up from 458 on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,730.

There have been 174,087 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 160,725. There have been 7,352 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 503,073 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,081,915.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County: 226 New; 2,617 Active

Gallatin County: 110 New; 496 Active

Cascade County: 95 New; 1,260 Active

Flathead County: 94 New; 1,226 Active

Missoula County: 81 New; 1,600 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 62 New; 881 Active

Silver Bow County: 39 New; 131 Active

Stillwater County: 37 New; 120 Active

Ravalli County: 23 New; 348 Active

Custer County: 19 New; 108 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.