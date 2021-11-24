Montana COVID update: 497 new cases, 7 new deaths (Nov 24)

There were 497 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, with 5,665 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were seven new deaths reported on Wednesday. The DPHHS report does not indicate where the new deaths occurred. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,612.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 258, down from 262 on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,863.

There have been 189,678 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 180,411. There were 5,114 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 516,095 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,206,220. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .