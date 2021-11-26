Montana COVID update: 397 new cases, 19 new deaths (Nov 26)

There were 397 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, November 26, 2021, with 4,851 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were 19 new deaths reported on Friday. The DPHHS report does not indicate where the new deaths occurred. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is now 2,631.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 230, down from 258 on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 9,895.

There have been 190,071 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 182,589. There were 8,563 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 50% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 516,581 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,210,546. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .