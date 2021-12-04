Montana COVID update: 318 new cases, state reports no new deaths (Dec. 3)

There were 318 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, with 3,530 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

There were no new deaths reported on Friday. The total number of deaths in Montana due to COVID is 2,739.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 187, down from 208 on Thursday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,052.

There have been 192,236 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 185,967. There were 6,001 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.