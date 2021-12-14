Montana COVID update: 199 new cases, 27 new deaths (Dec. 14)

There were 199 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, December 14 in Montana, with 2,476 total active cases in the state.

There were 27 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,853 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The 27 newly reported deaths are from Carbon (1), Cascade (4), Chouteau (1), Lewis and Clark (3), Lincoln (4), Powell (1), Ravalli (10), Valley (1), and Yellowstone (2). Of these deaths, 13 occurred in December, 11 in November, and 3 in October. Four previously reported Lewis and Clark deaths were determined to be non-COVID related deaths after death certificate review.

The number of active hospitalizations due to COVID is 156, a decrease from the 164 hospitalizations reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,210, with the state reporting 15 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 194,108 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 188,779. There were 5,011 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 530,592 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,279,097. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

