Montana COVID update: 196 new cases, nine new deaths (Dec. 13)

There were 196 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, December 13 in Montana, with 2,601 total active cases in the state. Monday’s report includes combined data from the weekend.

There were nine new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,830 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are nine newly reported deaths from Fergus (2), Flathead (3), Missoula (1), Musselshell (2), and Powell (1). Of these deaths, one occurred in December, five in November, two in October, and one in September.

The number of people actively hospitalized due to COVID is 164, a decrease from the 174 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,195, with the state reporting 11 new hospitalizations since their last report.

There have been 193,905 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 188,474. There were 6,753 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 529,903 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,276,145. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

People can visit the DPHHS website at any time for current state data and county-specific information.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, December 13, 2021.

