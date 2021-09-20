Montana COVID update: 1,619 new cases (September 20, 2021)

HELENA — There were 1,619 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Monday, September 20, with a current total of 9,721 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

The number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,887, an increase of 10 since Friday, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 358, down from 361 on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 6,996.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 479,737 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST NEW CASES



Missoula County: 233 new; 1,262 active

Flathead County: 159 new; 1,033 active

Cascade County: 158 new; 963 active

Gallatin County: 154 new; 761 active

Yellowstone County: 135 new: 2,066 active

Lake County: 109 new; 227 active

Ravalli County: 81 new; 332 active

Lewis and Clark County: 76 new; 618 active

Silver Bow County: 74 new; 165 active

Hill County: 70 new; 156 active

There have been 141,339 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 129,731. There have been 16,692 COVID tests administered since Friday.