Montana COVID update: 1,194 new cases, 4 new deaths (Jan. 6, 2022)

There were 1,194 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

There are 5,460 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

There were 4 newly-reported deaths. The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,916. The 4 newly reported deaths today are from Gallatin (3) and Prairie (1). Three of the deaths occurred in December and one occurred in January.

The current number of hospitalizations due to COVID is 146, up 5 from Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,504.

There have been 201,720 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 193,344. There were 7,519 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 53 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 541,700 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,339,536.