Montana COVID update: 1,132 new cases (Oct 26)

There were 1,132 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Tuesday, October 26, with 10,857 total active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

There are 46 newly-reported deaths in the state on Tuesday, 22 of which occurred over the past week. DPHHS said the remaining deaths are being reported as part of data reconciliation. Of those, 13 occurred earlier in October, and 11 occurred from June to September 2021.

The 46 deaths reported on Tuesday occurred in the following counties: Big Horn (1), Cascade (13), Dawson (1), Fallon (1), Gallatin (1), Lake (3), Liberty (1), Missoula (3), Powell (4), Silver Bow (5), Stillwater (4), Teton (1), Toole (1) Valley (1), Yellowstone (6).

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,305, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 458, up from 447 on Monday.

The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,663.

There have been 173,104 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 159,942. There have been 8,160 COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 55% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 501,967 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,076,135.

Counties with the most new cases

Yellowstone County : 307 New; 2,394 Active

Cascade County: 110 New; 1,169 Active

Gallatin County: 103 New; 550 Active

Missoula County: 92 New; 1,730 Active

Lewis and Clark County: 91 New; 883 Active

Flathead County: 70 New; 1,183 Active

Powell County: 23 New; 68 Active

Hill County: 21 New; 109 Active

Roosevelt County: 21 New, 65 Active

Lincoln County: 19 New, 169 Active

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.